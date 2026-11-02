Karnataka sends 500 skilled workers to restore Andhra Pradesh power
Karnataka is stepping up for its neighbor, sending 500 skilled workers to Andhra Pradesh to help fix power lines wrecked by Cyclone Arnab.
The move came after Andhra Pradesh asked for support, with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announcing the deployment on Monday.
Over 15,000 electricity poles were knocked down by the storm, leaving many areas in the dark.
Karnataka tracks Cyclone Murasu, aids repairs
The Karnataka Energy Department, led by Minister KJ George, is working closely with Andhra Pradesh officials to speed up repairs and get the lights back on.
Meanwhile, Karnataka is closely tracking the impact of Cyclone Murasu, which is expected to pose fresh challenges in the coming days, and will continue to assess the situation and extend further assistance if required, Shivakumar says the state is on high alert and ready for whatever comes next: "Karnataka stands shoulder to shoulder with Andhra Pradesh and will extend all possible support."