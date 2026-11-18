Karnataka sends 592 workers after cyclones, Andhra CM thanks Shivakumar
After Cyclones Arnab and Murasu knocked out power in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reached out to thank Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for stepping up.
Karnataka sent 592 workers to help fix damaged lines, which made a real difference in getting electricity and daily life back on track.
Interstate crews restored Andhra electricity faster
Crews from both states worked side by side, often in tough conditions, to restore power faster than Andhra Pradesh could have managed alone.
Naidu highlighted how this kind of interstate support is crucial when disasters hit, showing that collaboration really does speed up recovery for everyone involved.