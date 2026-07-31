Karnataka set for statewide bandh August 13 over Cauvery dispute
India
Karnataka is gearing up for a statewide bandh on August 13, as pro-Kannada groups and farmers protest the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu.
The main demand? That Karnataka's interests are protected, and both state and central governments take action.
Expect a strong turnout from local organizations hoping to make their voices heard.
Karnataka transport services may be affected
Transport services could be affected, so getting around might be tricky.
Police are expected to step up security to keep things peaceful and minimize disruptions, especially since past protests have affected transport services, schools, and businesses across Bengaluru and other districts.