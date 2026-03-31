Karnataka set to begin India's 1st fully digital census portal
Karnataka is set to begin its part of India's first fully digital census, along with seven other states and union territories.
If you live in Karnataka, you will be able to fill out your census information online using a secure web portal, no paperwork needed.
The self-enumeration window opens on April 1 and remains open through April 15, making it super convenient to participate from your own device.
Officials begin household visits April 16
Starting April 16, officials will visit homes to collect more details about housing and amenities: there are 33 questions in this round.
This information helps set up the main population survey coming in February 2027.
Worried about privacy? Officials stress that all personal data remains confidential under the Census Act of 1948; only overall statistics are shared, so your individual answers remain private.