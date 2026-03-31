Karnataka set to begin India's 1st fully digital census portal India Mar 31, 2026

Karnataka is set to begin its part of India's first fully digital census, along with seven other states and union territories.

If you live in Karnataka, you will be able to fill out your census information online using a secure web portal, no paperwork needed.

The self-enumeration window opens on April 1 and remains open through April 15, making it super convenient to participate from your own device.