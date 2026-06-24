Karnataka sets aside ₹117cr as 826 villages face water shortage
Karnataka is struggling with a major water shortage this year, thanks to a 42% drop in rainfall caused by El Nino.
Rural Development Minister Eshwar Khandre says 826 villages are facing serious drinking water problems, as groundwater levels have fallen fast.
To help out, the government has set aside ₹117 crore for quick fixes like sending tankers and drilling new borewells.
Karnataka speeds e-khata for 65L homes
The state isn't just dealing with water woes. It's also making life easier for rural property owners.
Officials are speeding up e-Khata (digital property record) issuance for about 65 lakh village homes, aiming to clear up paperwork issues from old generational transfers.
The process should wrap up in the next 100 days, so residents can finally get their documents sorted without much hassle.