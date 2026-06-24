Karnataka sets aside ₹117cr as 826 villages face water shortage

Karnataka speeds e-khata for 65L homes

The state isn't just dealing with water woes. It's also making life easier for rural property owners.

Officials are speeding up e-Khata (digital property record) issuance for about 65 lakh village homes, aiming to clear up paperwork issues from old generational transfers.

The process should wrap up in the next 100 days, so residents can finally get their documents sorted without much hassle.