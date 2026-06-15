Karnataka signals reapplication for Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi recipients

Aadhaar bank details and biometrics expected

Applicants are expected to share their Aadhaar, bank details, tax status, ration card type (APL/BPL), and household information.

If you are from an SC or ST community, your caste certificate RD number is needed too.

Plus, everyone may have to do biometric verification (fingerprint, iris scan or facial recognition) at special centers.

About 1.3 crore people may need to go through this process so the benefits reach those who truly qualify.