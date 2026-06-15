Karnataka signals reapplication for Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi recipients
Karnataka is shaking up how people apply for its popular Gruha Lakshmi (₹2,000 a month for women heads of households) and Gruha Jyothi (free electricity up to 200 units) schemes.
Everyone already getting these benefits will likely need to reapply at service centers.
The goal? To make sure only eligible people get the help, and to weed out any duplicate or ineligible entries.
Aadhaar bank details and biometrics expected
Applicants are expected to share their Aadhaar, bank details, tax status, ration card type (APL/BPL), and household information.
If you are from an SC or ST community, your caste certificate RD number is needed too.
Plus, everyone may have to do biometric verification (fingerprint, iris scan or facial recognition) at special centers.
About 1.3 crore people may need to go through this process so the benefits reach those who truly qualify.