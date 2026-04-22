Karnataka SSLC results imminent check DigiLocker marks valid for admissions
India
Big week for Class 10 students in Karnataka: SSLC results are coming out soon!
You can check your marks easily on DigiLocker with your login details, and the digital mark sheets are totally valid for college admissions and other next steps.
Karnataka HC keeps 3rd language marks
The Karnataka High Court just decided that the third language paper will stick to the usual marks system, not switch to grades.
This keeps things consistent for everyone, especially after more than 900,000 students took the exams this year.