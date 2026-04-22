Karnataka SSLC results on April 23 at 12pm online

Over 9L students, pass mark 33%

This year, over nine lakh students from nearly 16,000 schools registered for the SSLC exams held across 2,871 centers.

The board tightened security with flying squads and kept an eye on social media to keep things fair.

Good news: the passing mark has been lowered from 35% to 33%, making it a bit easier for everyone to clear the exams this time.