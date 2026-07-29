Karnataka starts HIV awareness counseling and testing camps in colleges

Testing at these camps will be totally voluntary: no one gets tested without their OK.

With Karnataka having the third-highest number of people living with HIV in India (and thousands still unaware of their status), the state's AIDS Prevention Society has also launched a QR code tool for private self-assessment.

These efforts are part of the state's push to diagnose and treat more people early, aiming for ambitious 95-95-99 targets to slow down new infections among young people.