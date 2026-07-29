Karnataka starts HIV awareness counseling and testing camps in colleges
Karnataka is rolling out HIV awareness, counseling, and testing camps in engineering and degree colleges after more than 7,000 students and young people aged 18 to 25 were diagnosed with HIV.
The goal is to help students understand the risks and get support early, as recommended by the state's AIDS Prevention Society.
Voluntary testing, QR self-assessment, 95-95-99 targets
Testing at these camps will be totally voluntary: no one gets tested without their OK.
With Karnataka having the third-highest number of people living with HIV in India (and thousands still unaware of their status), the state's AIDS Prevention Society has also launched a QR code tool for private self-assessment.
These efforts are part of the state's push to diagnose and treat more people early, aiming for ambitious 95-95-99 targets to slow down new infections among young people.