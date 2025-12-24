Karnataka-style Ram idol set for Ayodhya temple in 2024
A striking new Lord Ram idol, crafted in Karnataka's traditional style and decorated with gold, silver, and diamonds, has reached Ayodhya for installation.
The statue will be installed near the Sant Tulsidas Temple, in the direction of Angad Tila, on December 29 during a ceremony filled with Vedic rituals—highlighting intricate South Indian craftsmanship at this major pilgrimage spot.
Crafted with tradition—and quite a journey
Made by Bengaluru artist Jayashree Phadish in the Tanjore style and using Vedic principles, the idol stands an impressive 7 feet 10-inch tall and weighs approximately five quintals.
It's not just art; it's a symbol of cultural connection traveling from Karnataka all the way to Ayodhya.
What's happening on installation day?
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust says the idol will be placed near Sant Tulsidas Temple toward Angad Tila.
Expect big crowds—saints, religious leaders, and devotees are all set to gather for this special moment that aims to create a new center of devotion within the temple complex.