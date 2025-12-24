Karnataka-style Ram idol set for Ayodhya temple in 2024 India Dec 24, 2025

A striking new Lord Ram idol, crafted in Karnataka's traditional style and decorated with gold, silver, and diamonds, has reached Ayodhya for installation.

The statue will be installed near the Sant Tulsidas Temple, in the direction of Angad Tila, on December 29 during a ceremony filled with Vedic rituals—highlighting intricate South Indian craftsmanship at this major pilgrimage spot.