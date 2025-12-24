Next Article
Odisha's ₹12cr Mahindra Thar buy under audit after cost, irregularity claims
India
Odisha's Forest Department spent over ₹12 crore last year on 51 Mahindra Thars—plus custom add-ons like cameras, sirens, and special tires—for patrolling tough forest areas.
But questions popped up in the Assembly and media about whether the department paid too much or skipped proper procedures.
What's happening now?
On December 18, the state ordered a special audit to dig into how these vehicles were bought and if all rules were followed.
The team will check approvals, spending, and if everything was really needed.
Officials say anyone found at fault will face strict action.
The Thars were meant for anti-poaching patrols and rescue work across Odisha's forests—including Similipal Tiger Reserve.