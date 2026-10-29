Karnataka sugarcane farmers plan Pune Bengaluru highway blockade October 31

The protests have spread across several districts. Farmers are calling for an MSP of ₹60 per kg for sugar and ₹5,500 per ton as the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane.

They also want better pricing policies and stricter rules to stop unfair practices in weighing and payment.

As Chunappa Pujeri from Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha put it, "they have invited some of our leaders to Bengaluru for discussion. That is not what Mr. Joshi promised. We condemn that."