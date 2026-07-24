Karnataka suspends 249 guest lecturers over fake Ph.D. certificates
India
Karnataka just uncovered 249 guest lecturers in state-run colleges who were allegedly using fake Ph.D. certificates to land teaching jobs.
Most of these cases popped up in Kalaburagi, with smaller numbers in Bengaluru and Mysuru.
The government has suspended these lecturers, banned them from applying for faculty posts at any state university, and ordered FIRs to be filed for forgery.
Over 200 lecturers resigned in Karnataka
Principals were told to verify Ph.D. NET, and SET certificates with universities, and over 200 lecturers resigned before they could get caught.
Turns out, many of these fake Ph.D.s came from private universities outside Karnataka and cost anywhere between ₹50,000 to ₹300,000.