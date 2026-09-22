Karnataka to declare 53 more taluks, raising total to 177
India
Karnataka will declare 53 more taluks as drought-affected, so now 177 out of 240 taluks are officially struggling with drought.
Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara shared the update in the Legislative Council, saying decisions are being made as and when they conform to conditions in the Drought Manual of 2020.
Karnataka rainfall shortfall 36% hits farmers
The state has seen a big rainfall shortfall, down by 36% overall and even worse in some regions. This has hit farmers hard, causing major crop losses and stress.
Parameshwara called it similar to the one that prevailed in 1876 and said the drought conditions were the worst in the last 150 years.