Karnataka to give free sanitary napkins to girls grades 6-12
Karnataka is rolling out free sanitary napkins for girls in grades 6 through 12 across all government, aided, and private schools.
Schools will also be required to make the products easily accessible, preferably by installing vending machines in girls' toilets.
Sanitary corners and annual inspections required
Within three months, schools need to set up special corners stocked with essentials like spare undergarments and disposal bags.
Toilets with water, handwashing stations, and covered bins for sanitary waste are now a must.
District education officers will check every year that these facilities actually work and gather anonymous student feedback so everyone's comfort is taken seriously under the Right to Education Act.