Karnataka to hike state run bus fares from November 5
If you use state-run busses in Karnataka, heads up: fares are set to rise starting November 5.
Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh says the hike is needed because rising diesel prices have partly contributed to the state transport system's massive ₹9,000 crore loss and yearly deficit of ₹2,000 crore.
The move comes after criticism, but Suresh points out that Karnataka's bus fares are still lower than those in several other states.
November 4 meeting to decide fares
The exact fare increase will be decided at a meeting on November 4 with transport officials and representatives from all four state bus corporations; Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the Cabinet will have the final say.
On another note, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh clarified that of the recent ₹8 per liter Nandini milk price hike, ₹7 goes directly to farmers and ₹1 to milk unions.
He hinted this could even affect future elections.