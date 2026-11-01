Karnataka to hike state run bus fares from November 5

If you use state-run busses in Karnataka, heads up: fares are set to rise starting November 5.

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh says the hike is needed because rising diesel prices have partly contributed to the state transport system's massive ₹9,000 crore loss and yearly deficit of ₹2,000 crore.

The move comes after criticism, but Suresh points out that Karnataka's bus fares are still lower than those in several other states.