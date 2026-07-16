Karnataka to install 4 CCTV cameras on temple donation boxes
India
Karnataka has announced plans to install CCTV cameras for donation boxes at state-run temples, hoping to keep things transparent and stop any shady business with temple money.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara shared that each box will get four cameras, all will be monitored from a central control room.
Category A temples hold 2,521cr deposits
First up are 200 high-revenue Category A temples: these handle huge donations and have nearly ₹2,521 crore in fixed deposits.
Parameshwara also said that 10% of funds will go toward helping smaller Category C temples grow, aiming for fairer support across the board.