Karnataka to install CCTVs in major Muzrai temples securing donations
India
Karnataka has decided to install CCTV cameras in major Muzrai temples to tackle recent donation theft scandals, including issues around Ram Mandir funds.
The goal? Make sure donations from devotees are safe and handled transparently, so people can trust their contributions are going where they should.
Deputy commissioners, police monitor temple feeds
Live camera feeds will be watched by deputy commissioners, police, and control rooms.
The Muzrai Department is leading the charge.
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar put it simply: protecting public donations is a must, and every rupee given by devotees will be used right.
This move hopes to rebuild faith in temple management after all the recent drama.