Karnataka to introduce 'Ruthutaare' called India's 1st women's health policy

Over the next six months, ASHA workers will go door-to-door to talk with women about menopause, collect health information, and help spot symptoms early for better care.

The policy also brings in expert advice from a committee led by menopause specialist Dr Jyotsna to make sure support is evidence-based.

Actor and former Member of Parliament Ramya has been appointed as the campaign's brand ambassador to help break the silence around menopause, especially in rural areas, so more women can get the help they need.