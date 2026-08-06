Karnataka to introduce 'Ruthutaare' called India's 1st women's health policy
Karnataka is set to introduce Ruthutaare, what is being described as India's first Women's Health Policy in India that puts menopause and perimenopause in the spotlight.
Announced by Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader, the policy aims to support women facing symptoms like hot flashes, anxiety, and joint pain, issues that often show up years before menopause, which usually occurs between ages 45 and 55, but are often ignored.
ASHA door-to-door outreach, Ramya named ambassador
Over the next six months, ASHA workers will go door-to-door to talk with women about menopause, collect health information, and help spot symptoms early for better care.
The policy also brings in expert advice from a committee led by menopause specialist Dr Jyotsna to make sure support is evidence-based.
Actor and former Member of Parliament Ramya has been appointed as the campaign's brand ambassador to help break the silence around menopause, especially in rural areas, so more women can get the help they need.