Karnataka to legally challenge 3,500 cusecs Cauvery order after protests
India
Karnataka isn't happy about the recent order to send 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Local farmers protested on July 29, opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar confirmed he's working with legal experts to challenge the directive.
CWMA to review Karnataka appeal Thursday
The top authority, CWMA, will review Karnataka's appeal Thursday.
This water-sharing dispute has been a sore spot between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for years.
All eyes are on the meeting: its outcome could either help calm things down or make them even trickier for both states.