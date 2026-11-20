Karnataka to regulate bike taxis after Supreme Court ruling
Big update for anyone who uses or drives bike taxis in Karnataka: The state government is planning to officially regulate these services after the Supreme Court said the ban can't continue.
Expect new rules think GPS, insurance, and other safety measures, but nothing's final until fresh consultations with the Advocate General (AG).
Karnataka allows app-run bike taxis
Apps like Rapido, Uber, and Ola can now run bike taxis in Karnataka, making rides cheaper.
But not everyone's thrilled, traditional taxi groups want stricter rules like fitness certificates and special vehicle categories for bike taxis.
These changes follow national guidelines encouraging states to set their own rules for these services.