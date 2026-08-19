Karnataka to release Tungabhadra reservoir water into canals soon
India
Good news for farmers: Karnataka is set to release water from the Tungabhadra Reservoir into canals in a couple of days.
Major and Medium Irrigation Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy confirmed the move in response to concerns raised in the Assembly, saying this should finally bring relief to those struggling with delayed irrigation.
Karnataka Andhra Pradesh plan might change
The state has also talked things over with Andhra Pradesh officials.
The plan was agreed upon earlier this month, but it might change depending on how much water actually flows into the dam.
Officials will meet again on September 9 to check the situation and decide next steps.