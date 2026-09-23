Karnataka to release water for Telangana's Jurala after ministers' requests
India
Karnataka has decided to release water for Telangana's Jurala Project after requests from Telangana ministers.
Even though Karnataka is facing its own water shortage, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he understands what farmers in Telangana are going through with the drought and wants to help out.
Karnataka and Telangana coordinate 10-day release
The plan is to gradually send water over 10 days, with officials from both states working together on the process.
Telangana leaders have assured local residents there is no need to panic.
They are meeting soon to make sure the released water is used smartly for irrigation and drinking needs during this tough time.