Karnataka to reserve 15% professional course seats for rural students

Karnataka is looking to set aside 15% of government seats in professional courses just for students from rural areas.

Half of this (7.5%) is for those who have studied in government schools or government pre-university colleges managed by the School Education Department in villages from classes one through 10, while the other half goes to rural students who have studied from classes one through 10 in educational institutions or schools situated in rural areas of the state, irrespective of whether they are government-run.