Karnataka to reserve 15% professional course seats for rural students
Karnataka is looking to set aside 15% of government seats in professional courses just for students from rural areas.
Half of this (7.5%) is for those who have studied in government schools or government pre-university colleges managed by the School Education Department in villages from classes one through 10, while the other half goes to rural students who have studied from classes one through 10 in educational institutions or schools situated in rural areas of the state, irrespective of whether they are government-run.
Karnataka invites objections within 15 days
The move aims to boost opportunities for rural youth and update admission rules.
The government wants persons likely to be affected to send suggestions or objections within 15 days of the draft's publication in the Official Gazette.