Karnataka to set up 2,000 public schools serving 3 villages

Phase 1 schools get ₹10-15cr

The first phase kicks off with about 800 schools, each getting a budget of ₹10-15 crore.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar wants to tap into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to boost facilities and technology in these schools.

Plus, large educational institutions will be asked to "adopt" at least three government schools each, so students can benefit from better resources and support all around.