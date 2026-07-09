Karnataka to set up 2,000 public schools serving 3 villages
India
Big news for students in Karnataka: the state government plans to set up 2,000 new public schools, mainly to help children in rural areas get better access to quality education.
Each school will serve three nearby villages (gram panchayats), and the plan was rolled out after a major review meeting in Belagavi.
Phase 1 schools get ₹10-15cr
The first phase kicks off with about 800 schools, each getting a budget of ₹10-15 crore.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar wants to tap into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to boost facilities and technology in these schools.
Plus, large educational institutions will be asked to "adopt" at least three government schools each, so students can benefit from better resources and support all around.