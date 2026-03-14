Karnataka to tax alcohol based on its strength

Current tax slabs and expected changes

Right now, there are 16 different tax slabs based on how much a drink costs, but that's about to change.

The plan is to cut this down to eight slabs by 2026-27 and eventually remove them altogether.

This shift should make things fairer: whether you're buying a budget bottle or something fancy like Blue Label, drinks with the same alcohol strength will be taxed equally.

Officials also expect these changes could mean more sales and extra money for the state's budget.