Karnataka transport department seizes about 260 bikes in Bengaluru crackdown
Karnataka's Transport Department just seized about 260 bikes in Bengaluru during a citywide crackdown on unauthorized bike taxis.
Teams checked hotspots across town, looking for riders running without the right permits.
This sweep is happening while the whole question of bike taxi rules is still being fought out in court.
Karnataka court bars blanket motorcycle bans
Back in January, the Karnataka High Court said motorcycles count as transport vehicles under the law and can't be banned from getting permits just because they're two-wheelers.
The court also made it clear that a total ban would violate people's right to work, but left room for sensible regulation.
The state government didn't agree and has appealed to the Supreme Court, so for now, enforcement against unlicensed operators is only ramping up.