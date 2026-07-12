Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh rides BMTC bus, denied change
India
Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh decided to see for himself what Bengaluru's bus commuters go through.
He hopped on a BMTC bus in disguise, tried to pay with a ₹100 note, and was told to get off since the conductor didn't have change, just like any regular passenger.
After that, he grabbed an auto-rickshaw and paid more than the meter fare because of recalibration issues.
Byrathi Suresh posts government transport commitment
Suresh spent two hours traveling across spots like Jayamahal, RT Nagar, Nagawara, and Manyata Tech Park. His hands-on journey highlighted real hassles faced by commuters every day.
Later, he posted about his experience on X (formerly Twitter), saying the government is committed to making public transport safer and more reliable for everyone.