Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh rides BMTC bus, denied change India Jul 12, 2026

Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh decided to see for himself what Bengaluru's bus commuters go through.

He hopped on a BMTC bus in disguise, tried to pay with a ₹100 note, and was told to get off since the conductor didn't have change, just like any regular passenger.

After that, he grabbed an auto-rickshaw and paid more than the meter fare because of recalibration issues.