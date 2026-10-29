Karnataka union KITU criticizes Piyush Goyal for praising long hours
India
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) isn't happy with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal after he praised Indian workers for staying late and working weekends.
KITU says comments like these ignore labor laws and make it easier for companies to push unhealthy expectations on employees.
KITU urges labor law enforcement
KITU warned that this mindset encourages toxic work culture and puts corporate interests above people's well-being.
They also pointed out similar calls for longer hours from industry leaders in the past, urging the government to actually enforce labor laws.
While some politicians criticized Goyal's remarks, a few entrepreneurs backed him, fueling an ongoing debate about what healthy work-life balance should look like in India.