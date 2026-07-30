Karnataka vehicle prices to rise up to ₹30,000
Heads up if you're planning to buy a vehicle in Karnataka: prices are going up by as much as ₹30,000 per model starting August 1.
The hike is mainly because steel, aluminum, rubber, plastics, semiconductors, and batteries are getting pricier.
Manufacturers say they need this increase to cover higher production costs and invest in new technology.
Global supply chain issues and inflation aren't helping either.
Karnataka travel operators postpone fleet upgrades
Taxi operators and tourism businesses are worried: the Karnataka State Travel Operators Association says many will hold off on upgrading their fleets since insurance premiums, maintenance costs, and fuel expenses are also rising.
Self-employed drivers like Puneeth Prasad are delaying taxi upgrades, while buyers like Priya Rao have postponed getting an electric vehicle thanks to higher up-front costs.
With road taxes and loan interest rates also climbing, it's tough for anyone looking for a new ride right now.