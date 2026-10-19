Karnataka voters file mutual death declarations on official voter forms

Most of these odd filings happened right before a big update to the voter list in June 2026.

According to MAC Insights, over 128,000 Form 7s were submitted, 45,878 by third parties, which points to bigger problems with how voter records are managed.

Places like Belagavi and Kalaburagi saw the most pairs of people who declared each other dead cases, while some areas had forms filled out all wrong, showing just how much fixing this system needs.