Karnataka vs Maharashtra: The border fight heats up in Supreme Court
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pushed back against Maharashtra's request in the Supreme Court to claim 865 villages from Karnataka, including areas in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada (Karwar), Bidar and Kalaburagi, and has defended Belagavi and said the state will contest Maharashtra's petition in court.
Maharashtra contends that several Marathi-speaking areas included in Karnataka after the 1956 States Reorganisation Act should instead be part of Maharashtra.
This border row has been dragging on for decades.
Why does it matter?
The dispute isn't just about lines on a map—it's fueling tensions and disruptions in places like Belagavi.
With both states refusing to budge and the Mahajan Commission's old recommendations still hanging (Siddaramaiah says they're final; Maharashtra disagrees), large numbers of people could be affected if the Supreme Court rules differently.
Meanwhile, all this drama keeps pulling attention away from real issues like development and governance in the region.