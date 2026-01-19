Karnataka vs Maharashtra: The border fight heats up in Supreme Court

Why does it matter?

The dispute isn't just about lines on a map—it's fueling tensions and disruptions in places like Belagavi.

With both states refusing to budge and the Mahajan Commission's old recommendations still hanging (Siddaramaiah says they're final; Maharashtra disagrees), large numbers of people could be affected if the Supreme Court rules differently.

Meanwhile, all this drama keeps pulling attention away from real issues like development and governance in the region.