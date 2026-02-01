Karnataka woman kills mother for allegedly practicing black magic

Villagers informed police after getting suspicious

Suchitra believed her mother had performed black magic that caused her father's death 18 months ago—an idea she got from an astrologer. Acting on this belief, she killed Pushpavathi.

Villagers grew suspicious and called the police before the funeral could happen. During questioning, Suchitra confessed to the crime.

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating further, including whether Suchitra's husband knew about or was involved in the plan.