Karnataka's 2nd-lowest monsoon in 70 years leaves state officially drought-hit

The drought has hit some regions especially hard, like South and North Interior Karnataka, Malnad, and even the coast.

Farmers couldn't plant as much during the kharif season; sowing fell way short of targets, especially for cereals.

Standing crops on 19.52 lakh hectares have spread across 19.52 lakh hectares, causing losses estimated at ₹46,000 crore.

The state is now asking for central help to deal with the crisis and expected food shortages.