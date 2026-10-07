Karnataka's 2nd-lowest monsoon in 70 years leaves state officially drought-hit
India
Karnataka just had its second-lowest monsoon rainfall in 70 years, only 551mm instead of the usual 852mm, which is a big 35% drop.
Because of this, most areas across the state are now officially drought-hit, with over two-thirds of taluks affected.
Karnataka crop losses estimated ₹46,000 cr
The drought has hit some regions especially hard, like South and North Interior Karnataka, Malnad, and even the coast.
Farmers couldn't plant as much during the kharif season; sowing fell way short of targets, especially for cereals.
Standing crops on 19.52 lakh hectares have spread across 19.52 lakh hectares, causing losses estimated at ₹46,000 crore.
The state is now asking for central help to deal with the crisis and expected food shortages.