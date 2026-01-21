Karnataka's AI 'Kartavya' is tracking government employees—selfie style
Karnataka has rolled out Kartavya, an AI-powered attendance system that tracks around 1.3 lakh (130,000) government employees using facial recognition and geofencing.
Instead of old-school fingerprint machines, staff now check in by snapping a selfie at their workplace—helping curb proxy attendance and making manipulation almost impossible.
What makes Kartavya stand out?
Kartavya is already running in health and education departments, showing positive results in pilot tests.
It's plugged into HR systems for seamless tracking.
What's next? Students and more tech upgrades
The student facial-recognition/attendance system has already been implemented across the state, covering over 50 lakh (5,000,000+) pupils.
Karnataka has also implemented cattle muzzle-print biometrics for farmers and Saaramsha, an AI tool that summarizes government orders to make things run smoother.