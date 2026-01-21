Karnataka's AI 'Kartavya' is tracking government employees—selfie style India Jan 21, 2026

Karnataka has rolled out Kartavya, an AI-powered attendance system that tracks around 1.3 lakh (130,000) government employees using facial recognition and geofencing.

Instead of old-school fingerprint machines, staff now check in by snapping a selfie at their workplace—helping curb proxy attendance and making manipulation almost impossible.