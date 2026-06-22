Karnataka's BMTC and KSRTC seek 44% and 33% fare hikes
India
If you rely on busses in Karnataka, heads up: state-run transport corporations have asked the government for major fare hikes.
BMTC wants to raise prices by 44%, and KSRTC is pushing for a 33% increase.
These proposals were submitted to the government, all because the sector's finances are feeling squeezed.
Diesel, salaries and Shakti scheme strain
Officials say costs are piling up: diesel is pricier, salaries need updating, and the Shakti scheme (which lets women ride free) adds extra strain.
Without higher fares, they warn it'll get tough to keep busses running smoothly and pay staff.
The government hasn't responded yet, so stay tuned for what happens next.