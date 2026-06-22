Karnataka's BMTC and KSRTC seek 44% and 33% fare hikes India Jun 22, 2026

If you rely on busses in Karnataka, heads up: state-run transport corporations have asked the government for major fare hikes.

BMTC wants to raise prices by 44%, and KSRTC is pushing for a 33% increase.

These proposals were submitted to the government, all because the sector's finances are feeling squeezed.