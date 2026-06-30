Karnataka's Kartavya app makes BLOs travel twice-daily for selfies
India
Karnataka's Kartavya app, which tracks attendance with twice-daily selfies near the workplace, is causing headaches for booth-level officers (BLOs), especially those assigned to far-off polling booths.
Many government staff, including teachers, are having to travel back and forth just to check in on the app.
Karnataka BLOs hampered by 1GB cap
Despite a request from the state's chief electoral officer for temporary relief, nothing has changed.
BLOs are also struggling with patchy internet and a one-gigabyte daily data cap, making it tough to upload photos or forms needed for voter list updates.
With over 59,000 BLOs working across Karnataka, these tech hassles are slowing down important electoral roll work.