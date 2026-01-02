Karnataka's liquor sales hit ₹1,600cr in just 9 days
Karnataka saw a huge spike in liquor sales over the last week of December 2025, pulling in nearly ₹1,669 crore.
This brought the state its highest excise revenue in three years—over ₹1,319 crore—and marked almost a 10% jump from last year.
Beer bounces back, even with higher taxes
While Indian Made Liquor (IML) sales dipped by about 3%, beer made a quiet comeback with a 1.5% rise—15 lakh cartons sold during this period.
This is notable after months of slumping sales thanks to higher taxes and rough weather earlier in the year.
Bengaluru leads the way; crackdown on illegal booze
Bengaluru alone was responsible for around 40% of all liquor sold statewide. On New Year's Eve, Raichur's top outlet pulled in over ₹11 lakh!
Meanwhile, officials went after illegal sellers hard—seizing over ₹2 crore worth of illicit liquor and filing more than 1,200 cases.
Why it matters: Festive rush shows pricing power
This holiday surge helped offset yearly declines and proves how much pricing strategies matter for Karnataka's finances—liquor remains a significant revenue source for the state.