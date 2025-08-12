Karnataka's midday meal plan: Parents can now choose between eggs

Egg distribution wasn't happening fairly

The Azim Premji Foundation promised ₹1,500 crore over three years to support egg distribution, but their checks showed most schools weren't actually serving eggs.

To fix this and keep things fair, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said parents will be asked for their meal preference when enrolling kids.

Leftover funds from egg price changes will stay with local committees and not be misused, and schools have been told to stick to the new rules.