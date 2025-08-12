Karnataka's midday meal plan: Parents can now choose between eggs
Karnataka just updated its midday meal plan—now, parents can choose whether their kids get eggs or bananas at school.
This change happened after some school committees raised concerns about serving eggs on certain days.
The topic was discussed in the state Legislative Council, with BJP MLC N Ravikumar pointing to findings from the Azim Premji Foundation.
Egg distribution wasn't happening fairly
The Azim Premji Foundation promised ₹1,500 crore over three years to support egg distribution, but their checks showed most schools weren't actually serving eggs.
To fix this and keep things fair, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said parents will be asked for their meal preference when enrolling kids.
Leftover funds from egg price changes will stay with local committees and not be misused, and schools have been told to stick to the new rules.