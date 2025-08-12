Gujarat: Fresh spell of rain hits state; alert issued India Aug 12, 2025

Gujarat's monsoon is making headlines this week, with 50 talukas getting soaked as a fresh weather system pushes into central and northern parts of the state.

Sinor in Vadodara saw the most rain—23mm in just 24 hours—while most other places got less than half an inch.

The downpour is finally giving some relief to drier areas, but folks in these regions are being told to keep an eye out for updates.