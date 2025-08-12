Gujarat: Fresh spell of rain hits state; alert issued
Gujarat's monsoon is making headlines this week, with 50 talukas getting soaked as a fresh weather system pushes into central and northern parts of the state.
Sinor in Vadodara saw the most rain—23mm in just 24 hours—while most other places got less than half an inch.
The downpour is finally giving some relief to drier areas, but folks in these regions are being told to keep an eye out for updates.
Rainfall across Gujarat
This year's monsoon has been all over the place: Kutch and Banaskantha got up to 135% more rain than usual, while Gir Somnath missed out. Devbhoomi Dwarka topped the charts with rainfall way above average.
To keep things under control, authorities are carefully managing water releases from big dams to prevent floods and make sure cities and farms have enough water.
The state government says they're watching things closely and ready to step in if needed.