Uttarakhand landslide: NGRI team uses radars to find missing people
A team from the National Geophysical Research Institute is in Dharali village, Uttarkashi, searching for 66 people who went missing after heavy mudslides hit on August 5.
They're using special radars to detect signs of life under all that mud and water—even as constant rain keeps slowing things down.
Over 1,300 people rescued so far
Over 1,300 people have been rescued so far and are getting essentials like food and clothing.
The government has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each affected family and is working on a bigger relief plan.
Many of the missing include Nepali laborers and locals, while officials are gathering details to speed up search efforts—though more rain is expected to make things tougher.