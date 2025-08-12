DMK councilor's husband kills man over previous verbal abuse
In Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, 31-year-old Avinesh was chased and fatally stabbed by five men—including Sudhakar, husband of DMK councilor Ashwini—just outside Ratnagiri police station on Saturday morning.
The attack is believed to be revenge for an earlier assault in April, when Avinesh allegedly confronted Sudhakar over verbal abuse against his mother.
All 6 suspects in custody
Sudhakar and three others surrendered to police soon after the stabbing, carrying a blood-stained knife.
All six suspects are now in custody as the investigation continues.
This case comes amid rising concerns about politically connected violence in Tamil Nadu—just last week, another DMK councilor's grandson was arrested for a deadly attack in Chennai—putting extra pressure on authorities to act transparently and fairly.