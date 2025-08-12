NSG commandos, snipers, and drones: I-Day security in Delhi
Delhi is pulling out all the stops for Independence Day on August 15, 2025.
With over 10,000 security personnel—including NSG commandos and Delhi Police—on duty, the city's making sure everyone can celebrate safely.
The Red Fort is getting extra attention with snipers on rooftops, facial recognition gates, and more than 800 CCTV cameras keeping watch.
Here's how the security is being beefed up
Security teams are everywhere—think more patrols (even at night), undercover officers blending in with crowds, and cyber units scanning social media for any trouble.
Drones and paragliders? Totally banned from August 2 to 16.
Plus, metro stations, airports, bus terminals, and markets have stepped up checks and surprise flag marches to keep things smooth.
What to expect if you're out and about
If you're heading out or just curious about how big events stay safe these days, it's wild to see how much tech and teamwork go into it.
Whether you're celebrating or just moving around town next week, expect a visible boost in security—and maybe take a moment to appreciate the effort behind the scenes.