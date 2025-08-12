Next Article
Punjab Police bust Babbar Khalsa terror module ahead of I-Day
Punjab Police have arrested five members of a Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror group who were planning to attack a liquor store in SBS Nagar and carry out more strikes on Independence Day.
The arrests happened in Rajasthan's Tonk and Jaipur districts.
Group was taking orders from foreign handlers
The group was reportedly taking direct orders from foreign handlers—Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashehria, Zeeshan Akhtar—and was coordinated by Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda.
During the operation, police recovered a hand grenade and a loaded pistol.
One accused fired at police and was injured in return fire; he's now hospitalized.
Authorities say the investigation is still on to track down the rest of the network and keep any future attacks at bay.