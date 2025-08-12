Banks in Manipur closed tomorrow; check other major holiday timings

Know your bank holiday list

Patriot's Day is a big deal in Manipur—it's about honoring courage and standing up to injustice.

If you're planning any bank work or travel this month, keep an eye out: other major holidays are coming up too, like Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 16), and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27-28) in different regions.

Always good to know what's open before you head out!