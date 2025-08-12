Next Article
Banks in Manipur closed tomorrow; check other major holiday timings
Banks across India will work as usual on Wednesday, August 13, 2025—except in Manipur.
There, all banks will be closed for Patriot's Day, a local holiday remembering the sacrifice of Manipuri leaders Prince Bir Tikendrajit Singh and General Thangal, who were executed by the British in 1891 after the Anglo-Manipur War.
Know your bank holiday list
Patriot's Day is a big deal in Manipur—it's about honoring courage and standing up to injustice.
If you're planning any bank work or travel this month, keep an eye out: other major holidays are coming up too, like Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 16), and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27-28) in different regions.
Always good to know what's open before you head out!