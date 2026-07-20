Karnataka's rainfall deficit 30 to 42% since June
India
Karnataka is dealing with a serious rainfall shortage, down by 30% to 42% since June, which has left most districts struggling, especially Kodagu, which initially recorded a 63% deficit.
June was the fourth driest in half a century, and farmers are feeling the pinch as crops and fodder start to dry up.
Karnataka sets aside ₹329cr
With sowing stalled and water levels dropping fast (Tungabhadra Dam receives critically low inflows), farmer groups are calling for urgent help.
The state government has set aside ₹329 crore for relief, focusing on drinking water, fodder, and crop insurance.
Officials have been told to act quickly and submit a ground report within 15 days to get more support from the Centre.