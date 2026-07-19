Karnataka's UT Khader announces junk food ban in schools, hospitals

Khader wants the ban rolled out right away, saying, "Let the process begin at District Wenlock Hospital so that it can serve as a model for other government and private hospitals to follow."

He reiterated the complete ban on junk food sales in these locations and spoke about upgrading food testing labs to ensure compliance.

Besides junk food, he talked about improving food safety labs and stepping up malaria prevention during monsoon, pointing out that Karnataka recorded less than 1,000 malaria cases for the first time in 2021.