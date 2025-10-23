Karni Sena protester beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh
On October 22, a group of around 40 people stormed Bakal police station in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, seriously injuring Head Constable Krishna Kumar Shukla and injuring Constable Awadhesh Mishra.
The violence broke out after a Karni Sena protest over the alleged abduction and assault of Kunal Singh Rajput by two men just days earlier.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify others involved
Before the attack, protesters had demanded action against the accused and suspension of the local station in-charge.
After the incident, FIRs were filed against five suspects for rioting and assaulting public servants. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify others involved.
Security has been ramped up in Bakal, with officials assuring locals that things are under control and steps are being taken to restore peace.