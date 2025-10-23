Karni Sena protester beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify others involved

Before the attack, protesters had demanded action against the accused and suspension of the local station in-charge.

After the incident, FIRs were filed against five suspects for rioting and assaulting public servants. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify others involved.

Security has been ramped up in Bakal, with officials assuring locals that things are under control and steps are being taken to restore peace.