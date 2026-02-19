Karni Sena 'spokesperson' threatens to shoot Rahul, 25 Congress MPs

BJP, Karni Sena distance themselves from Singh

Police quickly detained Singh and are questioning him at Borkheda station.

Both the BJP and Karni Sena have distanced themselves from him—BJP leaders said he "has no connection with the BJP" and that "this type of language and conduct are completely contrary to our ideology and moral values," while Karni Sena clarified he isn't part of their group.

He is being questioned regarding the video.