Karni Sena 'spokesperson' threatens to shoot Rahul, 25 Congress MPs
Raj Singh, who claims to be a Karni Sena spokesperson, was detained in Kota and was being questioned at Borkheda police station after posting a video online threatening to shoot Rahul Gandhi and 25 other Congress MPs.
Singh accused these MPs of verbally abusing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the Budget session and gave an ultimatum—either arrest them within 24 hours or "we will shoot them all one by one."
BJP, Karni Sena distance themselves from Singh
Police quickly detained Singh and are questioning him at Borkheda station.
Both the BJP and Karni Sena have distanced themselves from him—BJP leaders said he "has no connection with the BJP" and that "this type of language and conduct are completely contrary to our ideology and moral values," while Karni Sena clarified he isn't part of their group.
He is being questioned regarding the video.