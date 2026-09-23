Karthik SG of Bengaluru bans hiring men from 4 states

A1 Sports World founder Karthik SG in Bengaluru is making headlines after he announced it won't hire male candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, or Madhya Pradesh.

He shared this policy on X, saying "Buddy my company my rules, when you have your u set it... Dont give me gyan on how i need to run my company."

The move has sparked a heated debate online, some feel it's unfair and discriminatory, while others think he's just taking a strong stand for his team.