Karthik SG of Bengaluru bans hiring men from 4 states
A1 Sports World founder Karthik SG in Bengaluru is making headlines after he announced it won't hire male candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, or Madhya Pradesh.
He shared this policy on X, saying "Buddy my company my rules, when you have your u set it... Dont give me gyan on how i need to run my company."
The move has sparked a heated debate online, some feel it's unfair and discriminatory, while others think he's just taking a strong stand for his team.
Karthik SG cites firing for safety
Karthik says the policy came after a male employee from one of these states was fired for still being abusive to female employees and was forcing himself on one of them after being given two warnings.
With 14 women on the team and 20 employees from other states already working there, Karthik says his main goal is to keep the workplace safe and comfortable for everyone.
This comes as renewed attention on the safety of women and minors is in the spotlight following the recent Jamui, Bihar, case.